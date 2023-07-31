Kenya: Ruto-Odinga Talks Spark Uproar in Kenya Kwanza

President William Ruto's top men are opposed to his talks with Opposition leader Raila Odinga, saying they will only serve to derail the government agenda.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi have warned the president that his talks with the Opposition leader are a waste of time because he has not even recognised him as president.

"Meeting strange people in strange places will not help in lowering the cost of living for Kenyans but delivering on the plan will," said Wetangula Sunday in front of the president when they accompanied to a church service in the coast.

Kingi too said the talks agreed upon during a meeting between the president and the opposition leader will "derail the government agenda".