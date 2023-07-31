Nigeria: Adamawa Looting - NEMA Beefs Up Security Around Kaduna Warehouses

30 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS), Police and the Nigerian Army to secure its warehouses in Kaduna State.

Zonal Coordinator of NEMA Office in Kaduna, Abbani Imam, who disclosed this, attributed this to the situation in Adamawa State.

Daily Trust had reported how hoodlums broke into a NEMA warehouse in Adamawa and looted palliatives meant to cushion effect of fuel subsidy removal.

Imam stated that they got a directive to contact security agencies, especially the Disaster Risks Units (DRUs), which involves all security agencies collaborates with NEMA.

"We have contacted the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) where our warehouses are located to be on alert. We also informed all SSS officers and are closely monitoring the situation."

Imam emphasized that they were monitoring the situation locally and will immediately inform relevant stakeholders if there is any news to share.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa had imposed a 24-hour curfew to check the situation.

