Liberia: 4life Zoe CEO Wins Lonestar Cell MTN Momo Heroes of Change L$2 Million

Mr. Francis A. Varney, founder of 4life Zoe Company, a human resources development and technical vocational institute, over the weekend, won the first edition of Lonestar Cell MTN's "MoMo Heroes of Change" initiative.

Mr. Varney, after defeating over six thousand applicants, was awarded L$2 million as first winner of the initiative.

On Tuesday, 28 March 2023 at a local hotel in Monrovia, the giant GSM company Lonestar Cell MTN officially launched the "MoMo Heroes of Change" initiative in Liberia.

The project aimed at celebrating the resilient spirit of Liberia and Liberians who are making a tremendous impact on the society and community.

The program was graced by several diplomatic partners, social media influencers as well as entertainment promoters, and integrity icons.

The initiative also seeks to showcase, celebrate and promote Liberians who are making a change in their community through health, education, youth development, women empowerment, and tech-solution.

People were nominated as MoMo heroes of change when they were recommended by individuals through Lonestar Cell MTN's pages, or any of its service centers across the country.

The categories of nomination include health, education, youth and women empowerment, tech or local solution, community impact, and youth development.

After the nomination process, the governing council and board of judges received over six thousand nominations and vetted thirty names that were later reduced to five persons after the online voting.

All nominees were researched and investigated by the governing council and the board of judges headed by Leymah Gbowee and Carter Center Liberia Executive James Dorbor Jallah, among others.

The five individuals that made it to the grand final include Brenda B. Moore, Executive Director of Kids Education Engagement Project, Luther D. Jeke, Founder of I-Campus Liberia, and Jarius A. Greaves, Founder of YONER Liberia.

Also, Ms. Lela P. Dolo, emerging health practitioner and Co-founder of Help a Mother and Newborn Initiative, and Mr. Francis A. Varney, founder of 4life Zoe Company, a technical human development institute.

The grand indoor program was held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, and graced by huge participants and entertainers as well as partners.

Thirty of the nominees were awarded certificates of participation with a motivation to continue their good works and keep trying.

The grand finalist, Mr. Varney was awarded a certificate, Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo Heroes of Change Golden Award, and L$2 million as the grand winner.

Also, Ms. Lela P. Dolo was awarded L$1.5 million and Brenda B. Moore was awarded six hundred thousand Liberian dollars as third winner.

Giving his acceptance remark, Mr. Francis A. Varney, 4life Zoe CEO said he was very excited that Liberians are celebrating and recognizing his little impact he and his team are making to transform Liberians through technical and vocational skills.

According to him, establishing the company was not an easy task and it all started from a wheelbarrow and on the buses to the University of Liberia, Fendell campus where he motivated friends to take advantage of technical skills to create their own jobs instead of waiting for government.

He extolled Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo Heros of Change initiative for the recognition and social service impact.

"I am excited and [I] lack words tonight. Today, I am celebrated here means that success has no geographical location."

"I am from the slum of Logan Town, but today I am on [the] national stage. My institute today has graduated thousands, and thousands of Liberian youth in several technical skills," he said.

He said some of the graduates now have companies and are making a living all by themselves.