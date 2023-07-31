Liberia: Weah Outshines Rivals

-Says CDC National Campaign Spokesman

The National Campaign Spokesman for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala has declared that no Liberian politician can match the political and developmental resume of President Weah.

Cllr. Gbala who was recently named CDC's National Campaign Spokesman in a move that received praise from both partisans and independent external watchers, was speaking when he appeared as a guest presenter alongside members of the Weah Intellectual Movement at the Concerned Intellectual Association on the VP Road in Monrovia.

Cllr. Gbala asserted that President Weah is the most successful Liberian leader since 1847 as evidenced by his achievements.

He cited key achievements under President Weah such as the establishment of Liberia's first dialysis center at JFK, the digitization of the University of Liberia, the opening of Liberia's first oxygen plant as well as construction of over 500km of roads in 5 years as groundbreaking and unmatched.

Cllr. Gbala further opined that many ordinary Liberians whose lives have gotten better as a result of President Weah's policies will repay him emphatically by a massive 1st round victory.