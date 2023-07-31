Liberia: Cummings Assures Support to Farmers

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings has assured Liberian farmers of maximum support when elected President of Liberia comes October 10.

Cummings said agriculture is the backbone of any economy. He promised that he will ensure that farmers are trained, equipped, and given the necessary finances and incentives, aimed at increasing food production and for farmers to reap the benefits of their hard work.

The CPP Standard Bearer gave the assurance when he served as Guest Speaker at the end of a two-day agriculture farmers summit held in Goghen Town, Mana Clan, Bomi County.

The farmers' summit organized by World Foundation International, an agriculture cooperative agency, brought together 3,000 farmers and representatives from Liberia's 15 counties, according to Ms. Precious Menkor, Program Coordinator.

She said the Goghen Farmers Summit, held from July 28-29, was the second largest gathering of farmers and representatives to discuss critical challenges and needs including training, finance, and equipment, that will accelerate farming activities and increase food production in Liberia.

The program was attended by a cross-section of citizens including chiefs, elders, youth and women groups, as well as local authorities, who expressed gratitude to the CPP Standard Bearer for his continuous assistance and always accepting their invitation to visit with them in Goghen Town.

The citizens lamented the deplorable road conditions, poor health care delivery service, and their limited self-help initiative to renovate and improve the only elementary school in Goghen Town, Mana Clan, Bomi County.

Cummings later empathized with the plight of the citizens and assured them that upon his ascendancy as President come October 10, Liberians will begin to experience systematic change in their living conditions.

He said public resources will be used to address critical needs, that will bring maximum benefits and relief to the Liberian people, including road connectivity, improved health care delivery service, and a quality education system.