Liberia: Mrs. Cummings Visits 12th Street Flood Victims

Mrs. Teresa Cummings on Saturday, July 29, toured and visited with residents of several flood-affected communities in the 12th Street area of Montserrado County, District #9.

Teresa Cummings is the wife of the Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings. She was invited by a local based organization, identified as '4Runners, with the view of soliciting assistance for hundreds of citizens affected by flood and other adverse weather conditions, due to heavy downpours of rain last week in Monrovia.

Citizens in the affected 12th Street communities complained of lacking pipe-born water and said as a result of the flood, most sources of water in their communities, have been polluted and contaminated, with no relief assistance from government.

Mrs. Cummings accompanied by senior CPP stalwarts, partisans, and supporters toured and engaged with community leaders in Block-C, D, E, and surrounding areas and later addressed group of young people at the Roberts Kpadeh Intellectual Center.

Mrs. Cummings empathized with the plight of the residents and said as Liberians decide on October 10, there's need for sober reflections on the part of all Liberians to elect competent and qualified leadership that will be sensitive to the needs of its citizens.

She assured Liberians that upon the ascendancy of her husband as President, come October 10, Liberians will begin to experience wave of changes in their living conditions and the restoration of basic social services.

4Runners President Christopher expressed gratitude to Mrs. Cummings for the visit and assured her of his organization's determination to rally and mobilize young people in support of Mr. Cummings Presidential bid come October 10.