Liberia: UP Damns Independence Day Orator

The orator for the 176th Independence of Liberia, Chief Zanzan Karwor, has come under sharp criticism from the opposition Unity Party (UP) for what it terms preaching divisiveness, tribalism and raining praises on President George Weah, rather than discussing the real issues confronting the country.

Addressing a news conference over the weekend at the UP headquarters in Monrovia, National Secretary General Amos Tweh, said Chief Karwor should instead, account for funds received as head of the National Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia other than misleading the public.

According to him, the July 26 Independence Day Orator has desecrated the sanctity of the traditional council, exposed it to public ridicule and caused it to lose its moral authority to serve as a custodian of peace to resolving national crisis.

Mr. Tweh calls on members of the council to ask Chief Kawor to immediately step down from the chairmanship because he has overstayed so that another traditional leader can take over especially, during these crucial moments in the nation's history.

"The council, under the leadership of Chief Zanzan Kawor, can never play the role of resolving any crisis in the country because he has officially taken a side in the political divide," says Tweh and adds, "We have lost confidence in the council under the leadership of Chief Zanzan Kawor."

He says the National Traditional Council of Chiefs and Elders was established to solely serve an advisory role in the maintenance of peace, coordinating traditional activities, and to work along with the religious community to promote harmony and unity

"When such a personality is given a national platform to speak, he is expected to speak on national issues and policies that will guide the country on the path in which the country should go", he argues further.

But the UP chief scribe notes that the national orator's speech was dominated by choruses of praise for President Weah for purchasing motorbikes and vehicles for traditional leaders as well as being the first Liberian President to select a traditional chief to address the nation on such historic occasion while denouncing opposition political parties for not cooperating with the government in undertaking development across the country.

Liberia, under President Weah, is plagued with dangerous drugs, secrete killings, corruption, and mismanagement of public funds, among others.