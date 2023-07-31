Nigeria: Supreme Court Judge, Justice Chima Nweze Is Dead

31 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Alumona Ukwueze, Nsukka

Justice Chima Nweze of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, CJN, has been feared dead.

Although his family is yet to make public the news of his demise at press time, a source said he died on Sunday at age of 64.

Justice Nweze became very popular following his dissenting judgment in 2020 which declared Emeka Ihedioha of the People Democratic Party winner of the 2019 Governorship election in Imo State against the decision of the majority of the panel.

He was also among the panel of Justices who refused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar's request to inspect the Independent National Electoral Commission's server while challenging President Muhammadu Buhari's victory in 2019.

Also, in a split judgement of three against two, Nweze delivered the controversial judgement of the Supreme Court which declared the then Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 25 February general election.

Justice Nweze, a native of Obollo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was born on September 25, 1958.

Recall that in 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration approved the recommendation of the National Judicial Council NJC, to appoint Nweze to the supreme court.

