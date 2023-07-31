Nigeria: Niger Republic - West Set Trap for Ecowas to Go Into War - Adamu Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba said the West - United States and France - have set a trap for the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to go into a total war in the region.

Garba stated this in a statement via his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The APC chieftain claimed that any mistake of military intervention in Niger might spell doom for Nigeria.

Recall that General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the mastermind of the supposed coup in Niger Republic, has been given a seven-day ultimatum to return power to Mohammed Bazoom.

The decision formed part of resolutions reached at the emergency meeting of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, which was held in Abuja, Sunday.

Garba urged President Bola Tinubu to be courageous enough to resist pressure from France and U.S for the ECOWAS to wage any military action against Niger.

The APC chieftain called on Tinubu to opt for a non-kinetic and diplomatic approach.

Garba stated, "The West, under France and the U.S have perfectly set a TRAP for ECOWAS to go into a total war in the region. Any mistake of military intervention in Niger means we are done with.

"President Tinubu must be courageous enough to resist French and U.S pressure on ECOWAS to wage any military action against Niger. We must use a non-kinetic, diplomatic approach.

"If we make a mistake of involving military means in Niger, we may end up inviting more internal problems to ourselves and to the effort we made so hard in building a democratic government in place.

"The truth of the matter is, West Africa has failed to protect democracy. Our only option now is to learn from the failures and prevent repeating it, not to completely destroy our region in the interest of Western Powers, against our security interests."