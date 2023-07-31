Kenya: Almost Half of All Government Services Fully Digitized

31 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — About a half or 50 percent of Government services have been fully digitized, the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology said.

In its latest one-year performance scorecard, the Ministry announced that a total of 5, 084 services have been fully digitized out of the identified 9, 362 total state services.

Out of 9, 362 services, 2, 555 are partially digitized.

"When the Ministry took over the e-citizen platform, only 350 services had been onboarded," it said.

"The digitalization priority sectoral areas are Health, Lands, Kenya Revenue Authority, Transport, Education, Border Control, Citizen Services, and Cabinet," it added.

Slow and poor service delivery at government establishments has been blamed on the use of outdated statements that are prone to bureaucracy.

To remove this, the state has been digitizing its services to improve service delivery and reduce corruption.

Already, the benefits of the new tech solutions are being felt with the timely processing of government services such as passport applications, among others.

