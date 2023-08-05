Kenya Still At Risk of Cyber Attacks

Kisumu — The country remains a high risk for cyber security attacks as the government puts in measures aimed at reducing the danger posed.

Rosalind Muriithi, Director Internal Audit, Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) says over the years, the country has witnessed interesting trends in cyber threats.

Muriithi said the government is accelerating its efforts to disrupt cyber threats, fix newly discovered vulnerabilities and counter emerging threats and protect Kenyans.

"Government's top priority is to safeguard our digital economy from cyber security challenges like data breaches, hacking attempts, identity theft, and malware attacks," she said.

She announced that in 2018, cyber-attacks directed to Kenya stood at 7.7 million.

The attacks, she disclosed have sky-rocked in this year to a high of 444 million, ranking Kenya among the top three most targeted countries in the region, alongside South Africa and Nigeria.

Speaking in Kisumu during a closure of CA Cyber security Boot camp and Hackathon series 2023 program attended by university students in Western Kenya, Muriithi announced that CA is geared towards offering support to help build a skilled workforce that is capable of effectively protecting and defending digital systems and networks in the country.

She noted that in the month of October, the country will join a global movement to raise awareness on cyber security.

"During this period, we will empower consumers with knowledge, skills and values to safeguard themselves online," she said.

Muriithi further avers that capacity building is key to secure Kenyan cyber space, noting that the target is front line cyber security personnel and Kenyans at large.

The boot camp initiative is a joint Partnership with Huawei and the Kenya Cyber security and Forensics Association (KCSFA) which seeks to address the growing need for cyber security professionals in the emerging digital landscape.

Njoroge Kinyanjui, head of Kenya Cyber Security & Forensics Association noted that the country has been at the forefront of adopting emerging technologies.

Kinyanjui noted that the country is a leading nation globally on matters of technology, innovations and internet penetration.

"For this reason our country finds itself at a unique situation that demands more localized solutions to the equally unique challenges that we face," he said.

The hackathon series is part of the ongoing initiative by the CA and Huawei to develop local cyber security capacity towards safeguarding the Kenyan digital economy as it grows.

By design the Hackathons are both training grounds and skills harnessing platforms for future cyber security experts targeting University and college students.

"We hope that the initiative will inspire these young innovators to select a discipline related to cyber security as they as they progress with career in technology and keep our country safe in the cyberspace," said Venessa Kawira, Huawei Kenya IT Talent Academy Manager

"As Kenya endures its digital transformation, it is evident that collaborative efforts from both the public and private sectors are critical in securing a digital nation and protect individuals and businesses from cyber threats," she added

Over 200 young techies from different learning institutions across Nyanza region have benefitted from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Cyber security Boot camp and Hackathon series 2023 program.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili who attended the function announced that the county government of Kisumu will partner with CA and the academia to power the country's digital transformation.