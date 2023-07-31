Nigeria: Tinubu to Address Nigerians Today

It will be President Tinubu's second broadcast since he assumed office on 29 May.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will broadcast to the nation on Monday, 31 July, at 7 p.m.

This was contained in a statement by the president's spokesperson, Dele Alake, on Monday.

He enjoined television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Mr Alake did not, however, disclose the subject of the broadcast.

It will be President Tinubu's second broadcast since he assumed office on 29 May. The president addressed the nation on 12 June to mark the 2023 Democracy Day.