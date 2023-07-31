Niger Coup - Apologists Attack French Embassy, Detained President Bazoum Meets Chad Leader

The coup in Niger has seen many Nigeriens hit the streets chanting "Down with France" as they wave Russia's flag.

Dozens of coup apologists and protesters in Niger on Sunday attacked the French embassy while denouncing France and waving Russia's flag.

According to AFP, the protesters set a door at the embassy ablaze before they were dispersed by the army.

Many in Francophone Africa have in recent years expressed resentment for the former colonial power (France) with some of the countries cutting ties with France and expelling French diplomats from their soil.

The coup in Niger has seen the same reaction from Nigeriens who hit the streets chanting "Down with France" as they wave Russia's flag. It remains unclear if Russia is involved in Niger as the waving of the former Soviet Union's flag at the dawn of coups, which are now increasing in West Africa especially, has now become a pattern.

However, Russia's private military contractor, Wagner, is operating in Mali and suspected to have foot prints in Burkina Faso.

French President Emmanuel Macron said attacks on France and its interests would not be tolerated and anyone who attacks French citizens will see an immediate response.

France had also suspended, with immediate effect, all its development aid and budget support to Niger while calling for an immediate return to constitutional order under President Bazoum, elected by the people of Niger.

Niger was a French colony until 1960. Until last Wednesday's coup, Niger had been seen as the West's reliable partner battling jihadists in Africa's Sahel region.

France has 1,500 soldiers in the country who conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens. The United States and other European countries have helped train the nation's troops.

ECOWAS and the African Union have issued a seven days and 15 days ultimatum respectively to coup plotters to return to democracy and reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

While ECOWAS said it could deploy force after the seven days period should coup plotters not comply, the AU did not state what it would do.

President of Chad in Niger

President of Chad, General Mahamat Déby was in Niger on Sunday after a brief consultation visit to Abuja at the invitation of the Nigerian President.

In a post he shared on X, he said "in Niamey, I had in-depth discussions with the leaders of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP), in particular General Abdourahamane Tchiani, with President Mohamed Bazoum as well as former President Mahamadou Issoufou in a fraternal approach which aims to explore all avenues in order to find a peaceful solution to the crisis which is shaking this neighboring country."

Mr Déby shared pictures of himself standing with the three men including President Bazoum of Niger who has not spoken since Thursday. It is also the first picture of him since the coup on Wednesday.