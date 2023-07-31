Nigeria: Police Reunite Trafficked Children With Family - Official

The police said they are investigating the incident.

The police in Bayelsa State on Sunday said two children abandoned by child traffickers had been reunited with their family.

The police spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bayelsa that the abandoned children of the same parents were brought to the police by a "Good Samaritan".

Mr Butswat, a superintendent of police, said that investigations were underway to trace and apprehend the suspected traffickers who allegedly brought the children from Rivers to Bayelsa and abandoned them.

"On the 27th of July 2023, two children, Divine Lucky (F) 12 and Angel Lucky (F) 5, were sighted roaming the Tombia-Etegwe roundabout aimlessly.

"A community Chief took them to Akenfa Police Division.

"Upon interrogation, it was discovered that the children were stolen by a suspected child trafficker from Port Harcourt and brought to Yenagoa, Bayelsa," Mr Butswat said.

The police spokesperson explained that the police in Rivers State were contacted to trace the origin and parents of the children.

He said that on Saturday, the Chairperson of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Thomas Bariere, came to Yenagoa in the company of the parents of the children and took custody of them.

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State, Tolani Alausa, has directed police operatives to intensify surveillance on the perpetrators of child trafficking in the state," Mr Butswat said.

(NAN)