Ghana Tackles Illegal Loan Apps Over Fraud, Cyber-Bullying

31 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jonas Nyabor

Online loan apps are the new fraudsters in Ghana, targeting low-income earners with intrusive ads for soft loans.

One Ghanaian victim was in dire need of money to top up his fees at Takoradi Technical University when he decided to download an online loan app to apply for a ¢300 ($26) loan.

Without submitting the stringent documentation required by licensed operators, he received the money in his mobile wallet, but it came with a price.

"They took out ¢90 as service charge and sent the rest. Within a week, they said my debt was ¢570," he says. "All I saw next was that they've sent my photos to my contacts via WhatsApp, tagging me as a criminal."

The victim's manager received myriad text messages offering to defray the latter's debt.

