Ghana: Anyako-Konu C'nity Gets Potable Water

Anyako Konu — A water project for Anyako-Konu community in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region was last Friday inaugurated by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa.

The project fitted with two overhead poly tanks is to supply 60, 000 litres daily to the community.

Inaugurating the project on behalf of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at a short durbar of the chiefs and people

of Anyako-Konu, Dr Letsa noted that government was committed to making sure that potable water got to communities mostly in deprived areas.

The minister said it was for this reason that government would do everything possible to support the initiatives of the people who took it upon themselves to complement government's efforts.

He said the execution and completion of the first phase of the project with support from government was in line with government's vision to resolve the unremitting water crisis confronting the people in many communities in the municipality.

According to him, the importance of water supply to the socio-economic development of the country could not be under or over estimated, and that was why government remained focused to address water and sanitation challenges in the country.

The minister noted that with the supply of the water, women and children walking long distances in search for potable water would be a thing of the past.

He assured the chiefs and people that Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) would assist the community in the distribution of the water to various communities in the Anyako-Konu enclave.

Madam Patricia Dovi Sampson of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources expressed joy that potable water had now reached the people.

According to her, there were a lot of projects ongoing in the country meant to provide potable water to every Ghanaian.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, Emmanuel Gemegah, commended the chiefs and people for collaborating with the government to make the project a reality.

He urged the residents to put partisan politics aside and assist the government to bring more development to the area.

The Paramount Chief of Anyako-Konu and Amugo Wego, Torgbui Dzokoto Gligui VII, recounted how after decades of water problems, he and other chiefs made a passionate plea to Vice President Bawumia who took interest, and helped to get the project through.

He assured that all measures would be put in place towards the maintenance of the equipment.

Togbui Gligui commended the MCE for his personal commitment in making sure that the project was completed on time.