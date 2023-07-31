Morocco: Women's World Cup 2023 - Morocco Beat South Korea (1-0)

Ank Kumar / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy (file photo).
30 July 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Canberra — The Moroccan national team beat South Korea 1-0 on Sunday at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide (Australia), in a match counting for Day 2 of Group H of the Women's World Cup organized in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 - August 20).

Ibtissam Jraïdi scored the winning goal for the Atlas Lionesses in the sixth minute.

With this victory, Morocco move up to third place in their group with 3 points, behind Germany and Colombia, which meet at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday.

The Atlas Lionesses' next outing is against Colombia on Thursday at Perth Rectangular Stadium (Australia), while South Korea play Germany at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

