Nigeria: Live Updates - Ireland Vs Nigeria: Super Falcons Look to Extend Unbeaten Streak to Six

Welcome to our live coverage of the highly anticipated clash between Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Nigerian national women's football team, the Super Falcons, are riding a wave of confidence as they seek to extend their impressive six-match unbeaten streak.

Since the 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in the Revelation Cup five months ago, the Super Falcons are yet to taste defeat in any match afterwards.

Now, Coach Randy Waldrum's squad faces off against Ireland in their final group game in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

Against all odds, the nine-time African champions have defied expectations in Group B, emerging as the leaders heading into this crucial match.

After securing a well-deserved draw against Canada and delivering a thrilling victory over co-hosts Australia, the Super Falcons find themselves on the brink of qualification for the Round of 16.

While Nigeria boasts an illustrious history as one of only seven countries to have participated in every edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup since its inception in 1991, this tournament marks Ireland's maiden appearance on the global stage.

Despite facing elimination after consecutive losses to Canada and Australia, the Green and Whites will undoubtedly be eager to salvage some pride as they face the formidable Nigerian side.

The Super Falcons know their fate lies in their own hands, and they will be keen to build on their impressive performances.

Coach Randy Waldrum's charges are expected to unleash their attacking prowess and play with utmost determination to secure a convincing victory and qualify for the Round of 16 in style.

