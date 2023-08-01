Nigeria: PDP Senators Fail to Oppose Wike's Ministerial Nomination

Mr Wike's nomination as minister by President Bola Tinubu had stirred some controversy as his party is still challenging Mr Tinubu's victory in court.

None of the over three dozen senators elected on the platform of the opposition PDP, on Monday, opposed the ministerial nomination of Nyesom Wike, a member of the party who worked for the ruling APC in the last presidential election.

Mr Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, was screened, alongside others, by the Senate on Monday.

Mr Wike's nomination as minister by President Bola Tinubu had stirred some controversy as his party is still challenging Mr Tinubu's victory in court.

The PDP wants its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to be declared the winner of the election.

Mr Wike and G5 rebellion

Mr Wike led the G5 governors, a group within the PDP that openly challenged the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The G5 governors comprise four former governors - Samuel Ortom (Benue), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuany (Enugui, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and the current governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

The group came into existence after the PDP presidential primaries, where former Vice President, Atiku, defeated Mr Wike and others to become the party's presidential candidate.

The G-5, led by Mr Wike, demanded the resignation of the former PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to pave the way for a southerner to lead the party to achieve a "regional balance". While making the demands, they openly opposed Atiku and refused to campaign for him.

In addition, Mr Wike, on several occasions, admitted to working with the APC during the presidential election, which Mr Tinubu won in River state.

There are reports that the main opposition party is making moves to expel or suspend Mr Wike. A meeting was reportedly held by some anti-Wike elements in the PDP over the weekend in Abuja to decide on the fate of the former governor.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had in February issued an ex perte order against the PDP from expelling Mr Wike from the party.

But in a verdict in May, the judge, James Omotosho, ruled that the party, PDP, has the power to suspend or expel Mr Wike if the party's constitution is followed.

Although, Mr Wike is not the first opposition lawmaker that would be nominated as a minister. In 1999, former President Olusegun Obasanjo nominated Bola Ige, a member of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and some members of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) as ministers.

Expected uproar

Many had expected some members of the PDP to oppose the nomination of Mr Wike or even indicate interest to grill or question the former Rivers governor.

However, none of the PDP members raised concerns about the nomination. Instead, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, engaged in the hailing of the former governor.

Later, Mr Akpabio asked one of the senators from Rivers State to speak about the nominee.

Barry Mpigi (PDP, Rivera), who spoke on behalf of the Rivers caucus, described Mr Wike as "our best from Rivers" and "our role model".

Tinubu won't regret appointing me--Wike

Mr Wike said the president would not regret appointing him as a minister, noting that he is committed to helping the president.

"Knowing how hungry the president is to solve the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him the support he needs.

"If I am confirmed, in whatever capacity, the president will not regret nominating me," he told the senator during the screening.

12 flyovers in four years -- Wike

Speaking on his performance as the governor of Rivers State, Mr Wike disclosed that he was able to build 12 flyover bridges in four years because he has a passion for governance.

"It is on record in this country that I changed the landscape in four years, I constructed 12 flyovers, not by any contractor, but Julius Berger," he said.

"It does not matter which political affiliation. What is important is passion. There is nothing like magic. What passion do you have? What commitment do you have?"

Mr Wike was later asked to take a bow and go without answering any questions.

But the senate president later explained that the former Governor was not asked questions because he was once screened for ministerial appointment; therefore, the Senate has his record.