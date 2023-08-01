Nigeria: 'I Understand the Hardship You Face', Tinubu Tells Nigerians

"What I can offer in the immediate is to reduce the burden our current economic situation has imposed on all of us, most especially on businesses, the working class and the most vulnerable among us," he said.

President Bola Tinubu said Monday that he is aware of the hardship Nigerians are facing due to the various policy decisions his administration.

Mr Tinubu stated this in a national broadcast to Nigerians Monday evening.

"Our economy is going through a tough patch and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it. Households and businesses struggle," Mr Tinubu said.

"Things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love."

He noted that the government is working on ensuring that the burden is reduced to make life easier for Nigerians.

"What I can offer in the immediate is to reduce the burden our current economic situation has imposed on all of us, most especially on businesses, the working class and the most vulnerable among us," he said.

