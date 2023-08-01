Nigeria: New York's Apollo Theatre to Host Debut Naija to the World Showcase

Apart from live-curated concerts, the series will also produce themed biographies, biopics, and documentaries in partnership with select platforms.

Naija To The World, a star-studded iconic concert exhibition, will debut on 16 September at the famous Apollo Theatre in New York.

It will celebrate the music and culture of the people of Nigeria's oil-rich cities; the culture of Ken Saro-Wiwa; the culture of Burna Boy, Don Jazzy, Timaya, Rema, and so many more.

The organisers, Buckwyld Media Network and BHM, on Monday announced the initiative as well as a landmark partnership to develop and execute a range of international showcases exploring the culture and creativity of Nigeria, the home of Nollywood, Afrobeat, Jollof Rice and more.

Efe Omorogbe, Chief Executive Officer of Buckwyld Media Network and Ayeni Adekunle, founder of BHM, say the project is aimed to provide an alternative narrative to the stories out there about Nigeria and Nigerians.

They say it will also provide a platform for other aspects of Nigerian lore, culture, and experiences to travel and thrive as Nigerian music and film continue to go mainstream.

Before New York City, the exhibit will traverse several Nigerian cities from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Benin, Abuja, Jos.

Why the Niger Delta?

An initial event will focus on telling cultural stories and providing music and related experiences from the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, where at least 10 out of 20 talents in the creative industry have emerged over the past 25 years.

The area was selected because of its rich cultural history and struggled to achieve innovative and economic success and stability despite providing over 80 % of Nigeria's GDP.

Mr Ayeni said the plan is to tell original African stories through live concerts, exhibitions, films, documentaries, etc.

And the first instalment will focus on the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, where most of Nigeria's crude oil comes from but continues to be troubled, abandoned, and impoverished.

He said, "The world already knows this, and many have had cause to use the oil directly or indirectly. But what many do not know is that most of the African pop music dominating the world right now also comes from there (Burna Boy, For example). So we want to showcase the music, the food, the fashion, and the literature from a place many only previously associated with oil and violence".

Documentary, pop-up events

The organisers say a documentary is in the works, as well as pop-up events around Nigeria and parts of New York City.

Mr Omorogbe adds, " Apollo Theatre Concert will provide an opportunity to hear previously untold stories from the south-south region of Nigeria; and to put names, faces, and links to some of the most significant art to emerge from Nigeria over the past 100 years - from poetry to music, film, dance, and comedy".

It is expected that at least 10 million fans will participate through pop-up events and talent shows, and a series of community events around historic African communities in America.

It will culminate in the live concert exhibition at the Apollo Theatre featuring a carefully selected entourage of emerging and leading actors, comedians, designers, chefs, musicians and performers from Nigeria's Niger Delta.

N2TW is the first instalment of the original African exhibition concert series, which will happen annually and feature the brightest and biggest stars from Nigeria and other parts of Africa headlining at the most iconic music venues worldwide.

Apart from live-curated concerts, the series will also produce themed biographies, biopics, and documentaries in partnership with select platforms.