Nigeria: I Never Snubbed 2baba in London Club - Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has finally broken silence on his rumoured rift with singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba.

Recall there had been a long-standing narrative that the former Chelsea star snubbed 2baba sometime in 2006 at a club in London after which the veteran singer released his 2010 hit track "Only Me"

The widespread claim then was that the song was 2baba's way of hitting out at Obi for his impudence.

2Baba, however, debunked the speculation in an interview with Brila FM, saying he and Mikel were in good terms.

He said that such an incident never took place and that the song was not a diss track.

"At the time I did the song, Mikel had issues with his inability to show up for certain Super Eagles games.

"Then some very good rumour monger picked a line from my song as regards patriotism towards representing the National football team and ran with the story of a rift between us.

I spoke with Mikel on the phone and we had a good laugh about it", stated the veteran singer

Though Mikel never openly addressed the allegation until recently when a curious fan asked him about the rumoured rift under the comment section of the Instagram post he made.

The post contained a video where he was captured relaxing at home while enjoying some good music.

He captioned, "When the music hits hard, and you can't get enough. Have a good Sunday my people."

One xfranky22 took advantage of the post to quiz the ex-football star about the claim.

They wrote in the comments section; "Did you truly snubbed 2face on a club in London back in 06?"

But Mikel replied: "No, I never did. Am a big fan of his. So I wouldn't do such a thing have a lovely day."