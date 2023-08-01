South Africa: Residents of Riverlea Demand Action Against Illegal Miners - South African News Briefs - August 1, 2023

Zama Zama Gang Violence in Riverlea Escalates, Residents Demand Action

Ongoing war zone scenes have been playing out in Riverlea where at least five people were killed in the latest clash among warring zama zama (illegal miners) gangs, reports News24. Ernest Magena, a 32-year-old man from Riverlea, Johannesburg, was shot and killed in the crossfire between zama zamas and police on Tuesday night. This incident is just one example of the gang violence that has been plaguing the suburb for several years. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area and promised to deploy a group of external specialised units to go "toe to toe" with criminals in the area. However, residents are still scared and frustrated, and some are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the army to eliminate the illegal miners in the area. The violence in Riverlea is a symptom of a larger problem, and the government needs to do more to address the root causes of zama zama gang violence, such as poverty and unemployment.

Deputy President Mashatile Dismisses All Claims of Corruption

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied any wrongdoing and said he has a clean record of over four decades, reports eNCA. He said he has never stolen from anyone or been involved in acts of corruption. He also defended his friendship with controversial businessman Edwin Sodi, saying he has never received a cent from him. Mashatile said that Sodi has in the past contributed to the ANC, but that he has never given money to him personally. He said that if Sodi has done something wrong, he will not be protected because of their friendship.

Cape Town Sees Record Number of Tourists in 2023

Tourism in South Africa has shown a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with visitor numbers increasing significantly in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year, reports Moneyweb. The number of international tourists to South Africa in the first half of 2023 increased by 78% compared to the same period in 2022. The Western Cape, especially Cape Town, has seen a particularly strong recovery in tourism, with the number of visitors to Cape Town International Airport in the first six months of 2023 exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Nationally, the number of tourist arrivals is still below those of 2019, but the trend is positive. The African continent continues to be the largest source of tourist arrivals to South Africa, but other regions have also seen strong growth, including Australasia, Asia, Europe, North America, Central and South America, and the Middle East.

