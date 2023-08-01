Rwanda: Musanze FC Strengthens Attack on Signing Iradukunda, Sulley

Rwanda Premier League side Musanze FC continued their impressive transfer business with the acquisition of strikers Bertrand Iradukunda and Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sulley.

Iradukunda joined Musanze as a free agent after being released by Kiyovu Sports. Mohammed last featured for Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babies in 2021.

Sulley, 27, was part of the Ghana Black Stars B team which won the 2013 West African Football Union (WAFU) championship on home soil. He also previously had stints with Great Olympics and Nigerian outfit El Kanemi.

The signing of Iradukunda who has also featured for Mukura, Police FC, Gasogi and Township Rollers in Botswana, is good for Musanze as they will have more experience in their frontline.

The Northern Province-based club has already bolstered its goalkeeping department with Gambian deputy skipper Modou Jobe.

The signing of the two experienced attackers will add more bite to their attack.