Rwanda: Musanze FC Strengthens Attack on Signing Iradukunda, Sulley

31 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda Premier League side Musanze FC continued their impressive transfer business with the acquisition of strikers Bertrand Iradukunda and Ghanaian forward Mohammed Sulley.

Iradukunda joined Musanze as a free agent after being released by Kiyovu Sports. Mohammed last featured for Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babies in 2021.

Sulley, 27, was part of the Ghana Black Stars B team which won the 2013 West African Football Union (WAFU) championship on home soil. He also previously had stints with Great Olympics and Nigerian outfit El Kanemi.

The signing of Iradukunda who has also featured for Mukura, Police FC, Gasogi and Township Rollers in Botswana, is good for Musanze as they will have more experience in their frontline.

The Northern Province-based club has already bolstered its goalkeeping department with Gambian deputy skipper Modou Jobe.

The signing of the two experienced attackers will add more bite to their attack.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.