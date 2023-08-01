Nigeria: Bill to Establish Edo Oil Palm Programme Passes Second Reading

"It is a billion-dollar industry that has the potential to boost the state's revenue."

A bill seeking to establish the Edo State Oil Palm Programme passed through the second reading in the Edo House of Assembly Monday.

Speaking during a debate on the bill, the Majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, said the intention was to provide a legal framework for the development of the oil palm industry in the state.

"When passed, the bill will establish a roadmap for the state to harness the benefits in the oil palm industry.

"Oil palm has been the mainstay of the state economy long before crude oil was discovered. This bill will regulate oil palm production activities in the state.

"It is a billion-dollar industry that has the potential to boost the state's revenue," he said.

Mr Aiguobarueghian said that Edo remained one of the leading states in oil palm cultivation and production in the country.

He urged members of the Assembly to support the bill following its importance to the state's economy.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Maria Edeko (PDP, Esan North East II), said that when on stream, the bill would reposition the oil palm industry.

She said the bill would create more employment opportunities and increase the internal revenue earnings of the state.

Other lawmakers who contributed during the debate supported the bill's passage, describing it as timely and well-intended.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, directed that the bill be sent to the house committee on Agriculture for further action.

In another development, the Speaker inaugurated the House standing committees on Information, Sports, Youth and Humanitarian Affairs.

He charged the committees to effectively oversee the ministries, departments and agencies under their watch to ensure efficient service delivery.

Mr Agbebaku also urged commissioners and heads of departments and agencies to cooperate with the committees to achieve set goals.

(NAN)