Nigeria: A Plea to Resident Doctors

editorial

The strike is bringing untold hardship to many Nigerians

Sporadic calls for strikes by diverse labour unions have become quite worrisome. While the living conditions have become desperate for most Nigerians, it is also true that President Bola Tinubu is yet to form a proper government since he has only sent a partial list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate. Once the ministers and departments of a functioning government are in place, normal demands of legitimate civil society groups can resume. It is in this light that we urge the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to suspend their ongoing strike.

This frequent face-off between health workers and government at all levels has not only left an indelible stain on the image of the public health care system in the country, but it has also brought untold hardship to many Nigerians. As a result of the ongoing strike, patients requiring healthcare in most government hospitals across the country are either being turned back or are left unattended to with dire implications. Many who may require emergency services and without enough funds to seek healthcare in private hospitals could unfortunately lose their lives at this period.

The resident doctors had embarked on an indefinite industrial action last Wednesday following what they described as the failure of the Nigerian government to meet their demands. These demands, which are quite legitimate, include immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), 'upward review' of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and payment of all salary arrears owed its members, since 2015. The doctors also advocate massive recruitment of clinical staff in the hospitals and abolishment of the bureaucratic limitations to prompt replacement of doctors and nurses who leave the system as well as the immediate review of hazard allowance by all the state governments and private tertiary health institutions where any form of residency training is done.

We fully support the aspirations of resident doctors in terms of their welfare, conducive working environment, training, and recognition of their contribution as sacrosanct to an efficient healthcare system and a better society. We also share the frustrations of resident doctors whose membership is depleting every day as many of their peers seek greener pastures abroad. However, we are of the view that a strike action will not resolve the list of problems confronting Nigeria's healthcare system now. The challenges are enormous at a time of dwindling resources and would require all stakeholders coming together for sustainable solutions.

As previous cases have proven, parties would still return to the negotiating table after several lives have been lost. A more strategic way to resolve this logjam can be attained without bringing untold hardship to patients and other citizens that may need their services in the hospitals. A new mechanism or dispute resolution platform should be explored, especially since we have a new government in place. We therefore plead with the resident doctors to return to work. The ultimate responsibility lies with President Tinubu. He must understand that this is not an auspicious moment to dither on the issue of healthcare for the people and it is important that there be a quick resolution.

Incessant strikes are hugely inimical to the health of the economy and, in many ways, disruptive of the social order. Beyond addressing the current challenge with NARD, the federal government needs to urgently improve the quality of lives of healthcare professionals by making deliberate efforts in that direction. This will not only help to reduce brain drain and medical tourism--two 'monsters' that should easily be blamed on insensitivity of government--but also help in the bid to revamp the health sector in the country.