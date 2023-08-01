Nigeria: Job Racketeering - FCC Chair, Head of Service, DG Budget Office Appear Before Reps Panel

Ms Dankaka alleged that some persons were forging her signature to recruit staff.

The House of Representatives Committee probing job racketeering in federal government establishments, again, on Monday, held a session dominated by accusations and counter-accusations.

The Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Muheeba Dankaka, has been under scrutiny for alleged job racketeering.

At the resumption of the investigative hearing on Monday, Abdulmalik Isa, while testifying before the committee, said he had been a victim of the alleged racketeering perpetrated by the staff of the commission.

He said one Haruna Kolo, allegedly a personal assistant of the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Muheeba Dankaka, gave him employment but was withdrawn by Ms Dankaka.

Responding to the allegation, Ms Dankaka claimed that Mr Kolo is not his personal aide but a staff of the IPPIS that was seconded to the commission. She said that she only appointed Mr Kolo as the protocol officer for the commission.

Speaking further, Ms Dankaka alleged that some persons were forging her signature to recruit staff.

"But when we got there, I found out we don't have a protocol (officer), somebody that should be in charge of our travelling. I requested the secretary to give us somebody. Haruna Kolo had been in the FCC for more than ten years before we came. And then they gave us Kolo to be with us so that when we wanted to travel, somebody would be at the airport.

"But surprisingly, we later learnt, not more than three weeks now, that Kolo is the IPPIS desk officer in our office, unknown to me. The letter that went out, they forged my signature.

"Kolo is not my PA, I was not the one that brought Kolo. Kolo is part of them."

The Head of Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, also denied the allegations made by the FCC commissioners that Ms Dankaka demands 10 per cent of all employment vacancies in MDAs.

Wage bill now N5 trillion

Also speaking on the current over-bloated federal civil service, the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabuaeze, lamented the wage bill of the federal government.

He stated that the wage bill was N1 trillion in 2015, but it has increased to N5 trillion. He warned that government must learn that it is not a direct job creator.

"As of 2016, when I became director general of the Budget Office, the office had 500 people. We determined that we didn't need 500 people. So over the last seven years, we have come down from 500 to now 318. Not only have we not recruited, we have significantly reduced our numbers and managed the personnel cost of the government, which as of 2015 was about N1 trillion.

"Today, it is over N5 trillion. And so as much as we desire to depopulate the growing number of unemployed people in the country, the reality is that the government is not really a direct job creator," he said.

In his submission after the deliberations, the Chairman of the Committee, Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau), said the committee would refer the criminal allegations to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He summoned the Accountant General of the Federation, past chairpersons of FCC, the Director General of AMCON, and Mr Kolo to appear before the panel in subsequent hearings.