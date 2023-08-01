Liberia: LACC Nominees' Confirmations Deferred

Planned confirmation hearings of Liberia Anti--Corruption Commission (LACC) nominees have suffered some delays and have therefore been deferred after some senators objected to the process.

The deferment comes as opposition senators vowed not to support President George Manneh Weah's attempt to violate the revised LACC Act.

The Senators, representing various opposition parties, expressed their commitment to upholding the rule of law and combating corruption.

They have accused President Weah of allegedly undermining the country's anti-corruption efforts.

However, the Senators' decisions were based on an attempt to confirm the Chairperson-designate and Commissioners-designate at the LACC.

President Weah on Tuesday, 20 June 2023, sent an official communication to the Senate submitting the names of nominees of the LACC to be confirmed.

The communication was read and sent to the Senate's Committee on Autonomous Commission and Agencies for scrutiny.

The nominees are Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, Chairperson-designate, Mr. Ernest R. Hughes, Vice Chairperson-designate, and Mr. Randolph E. Tebbs, Commissioner-designate for Monitoring and Investigation.

Others are Miatta Jeh, Commissioner-designate for Monitoring and Investigation, Atty. Samuel F Dakana, Commissioner-designate for Monitoring and Investigation, Cllr. Oretha Snyder Davis, Commissioner-designate for Prosecution, and Cllr. David A.B. Wilson.

The Senate's regular session came to a standstill for about an hour over the opposition senators' refusal to allow the LACC nominees to be confirmed by that body.

The opposition Senators argued that some of the nominees were in total violation of Section 6.8 of the LACC Revised Act which states that two or more nominees of the LACC must not come from the same county.

The Senators further argued that some of the Commissioners-designate were also in total violation of the country's Code of Conduct over their alleged refusal to declare their assets as enshrined within the document.

The new Act titled "An Act Amending and Restating an Act to Establish the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission" now grants the anti-graph institution persecutory powers.

The Act also aims to serve as the legal framework for the prevention, investigation, and prosecution of corruption-related offenses in the country.

It grants the LACC the power to independently investigate corruption cases and prosecute alleged corrupt government officials including high-ranking officials.

The new Act also saw the establishment of a new LACC with abridged powers as well as calls for the replacement of the Commissioners at the LACC.

Critics believe this will undermine the country's fight against corruption. Part XVI of the restated LACC Act titled "Transitional Provision," states that all "commissioners now serving the LACC shall remain in office after the enactment of this new law until their successors are appointed.

But it says each is eligible to apply and be subjected to the appointment procedure provided for this law.

On behalf of the opposition Senators, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon spoke passionately about the need to protect the integrity of the LACC.

He said, "As elected Senators of the people, we have a duty to ensure that the LACC operates independently and effectively."

"We will not support any attempt to weaken its powers or undermine its mandate," Dillon stated.

The Montserrado County Senator also highlighted the importance of the LACC in the fight against corruption, emphasizing that sustained efforts are necessary to root out this menace in Liberian society.

He added, "With all due respect, this LACC act was passed by a majority of the Senators especially those from the ruling establishment even though I and some of my colleagues did not sign it."

"So, it is important that we do the right thing and abide by everything that is enshrined within this Act," Dillon continued.

Following an exhaustive consultation with some Senators, Senate Pro-tempore Albert Chie deferred the LACC nominees' confirmation to another day.