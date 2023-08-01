Liberia: Gongloe Receives More Nimba Support

Opposition Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has received more support from his native Nimba County, the latest in which four administrative districts have endorsed his presidential bid.

Residents of Nimba County Electoral District #9 have endorsed the presidential bid of the renowned human rights lawyer and his running mate Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey-Yakpalowo.

Gongloe heads the Liberian People's Party (LPP) in his bid for the presidency in the 2023 elections.

The four administrative districts that endosed the LPP presidential ticket over the weekend are Blinlon, Doe, Gbi-Doru and Mehnsonoh.

During the ceremony, the elders, women and youth said the livestyle of Cllr. Gongloe during his days in national government and Liberia National Bar Association has already justified his competency on a national level.

They said Cllr. Gongloe needs not to campaign in District #9 because all residents there have decided to vote for him and no other presidential aspirant.

The chiefs and elders emphasized that selfishness, greed and corruption by previous and current leaders of Liberia have been the major causes of poverty and underdevelopment in Liberia.

According to them, Gongloe who Transformed the LNBA, Labour, and the Ministry of Justice is a change agent.

The locals noted that the country needs his integrity and high standard of public service in to improve the lives of the ordinary people of Liberia.

In response, Cllr. Gongloe said Liberia is a naturally rich country, but the people are suffering due to poor leadership in managing the multiple natural resources the country possesses.

He noted that the resources over the years have been personally used by leaders of the country at the detriment of the ordinary electorate.

The opposition suggested that government is a place to serve, and not to steal.

The LPP Standard Bearer disclosed that based on his observations after visiting over three hundred thirty towns and villages in the country, he wants to be a project manager for changing Liberia's story, instead of the traditional presidency in the country.

For his part, Cllr. Gongloe's running mate Dr. Emmanuel Urey-Yakpawolo disclosed that his arms are opened in helping Cllr. Gongloe for the transformation of Liberia and its citizens.

Yakpawolo used kola to demonstrate how the income generated from the natural resources could be used for the benefit of all the people and not just a few government officials.

He noted that previous governments including the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government, have chosen self-prioritization over their people.

He accused them of increasing poverty and suffering for most Liberians.

But the LPP vice standard bearer believes that this can be transformed by the Gongloe-Urey-Yarkpawolo team.

Dr. Urey-Yarkpawo called on all Nimbaians and Bongese to support this dream team of two Liberians who are prepared, able and willing to transform Liberia into a better country.