Liberia: NEC Holds Crucial Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has announced a planned crucial meeting with presidential aspirants ahead of nationwide campaign kickoff for the 2023 general and presidential elections.

NEC says the planned meeting is in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations (UN), it will hold a briefing with Presidential Aspirants for the 2023 Electoral Process on Wednesday, 2 August 2023.

Through a press release, the NEC said Monday that the briefing is a reaffirmation of the Board of Commissioners' pledge and determination to apply all of the best practices to ensure a peaceful electoral Process.

Commission adds that it intends to further deepen the understanding of the aspirants about ongoing preparations for the election.

"The event is a part of the Electoral Management Body's ongoing dialogue with stakeholders to promote inclusive, credible, peaceful, and non-violent elections, as enshrined in the Farmington River Declaration recently signed by registered political parties and independent aspirants," the release said.

It detailed that the engagement will address the basic information that all aspirants, supporters, and voters must conduct themselves in a peaceful and non-violent manner before, during, and after the elections.

"It will allow the NEC to interact with the aspirants and solicit their commitment to a peaceful and non-violent electoral process," the release stated further.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the final voter registration data per electoral district and voting precincts on its website (necliberia.org).