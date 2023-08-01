West Africa: Trafficking - Nigeria Has More Unidentified Victims in West Africa - UNODC

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has said that Nigeria represents the highest number of unidentified victims of trafficking in West Africa.

UNODC deputy representative, Danilo Campisi, stated this yesterday during the awareness march, as part of activities to commemorate the World Day Against Human Trafficking 2023 by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in Abuja.

Quoting a 2022 report, Campisi said the number of Nigerian victims being identified and rescued in western countries have decreased but it is increasing in West Africa, the Gulf and Asia. He said "The 2022 report informs us that 41 percent of West African victims are trafficked for sexual exploitation and 57 percent for forced labour. Nigerians represent by far the highest number of identified victims of trafficking in West Africa.

"Furthermore, the report shows a significant decrease in the number of Nigerian victims being identified and rescued in Western countries, while witnessing a significant increase in West Africa, the Gulf, and Asia."

He said the theme of this year's World Day Against Human Trafficking is: "Reach every victim of trafficking-leave no one behind." is apt because the central promise of the 2030 agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is to leave no one behind.

"We are now halfway to the 2030 deadline, and that promise is in peril. Urgent action is required to get the SDGs back on track," he said.