West Africa: Trafficking - Nigeria Has More Unidentified Victims in West Africa - UNODC

1 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has said that Nigeria represents the highest number of unidentified victims of trafficking in West Africa.

UNODC deputy representative, Danilo Campisi, stated this yesterday during the awareness march, as part of activities to commemorate the World Day Against Human Trafficking 2023 by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in Abuja.

Quoting a 2022 report, Campisi said the number of Nigerian victims being identified and rescued in western countries have decreased but it is increasing in West Africa, the Gulf and Asia. He said "The 2022 report informs us that 41 percent of West African victims are trafficked for sexual exploitation and 57 percent for forced labour. Nigerians represent by far the highest number of identified victims of trafficking in West Africa.

"Furthermore, the report shows a significant decrease in the number of Nigerian victims being identified and rescued in Western countries, while witnessing a significant increase in West Africa, the Gulf, and Asia."

He said the theme of this year's World Day Against Human Trafficking is: "Reach every victim of trafficking-leave no one behind." is apt because the central promise of the 2030 agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is to leave no one behind.

"We are now halfway to the 2030 deadline, and that promise is in peril. Urgent action is required to get the SDGs back on track," he said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.