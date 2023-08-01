West Africa: Avoid Military Option in Niger, Foundation Tells AU, Ecowas

Foundation for Peace Professionals also known as PeacePro, has cautioned the leaders of African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against contemplating military intervention in Niger Republic.

It said no foreign nation or organisation has authority to intervene militarily in any sovereign nation over internal issues.

The group in a statement signed by its executive director, MrAbdulrazaq Hamzat, however, expressed support for measures being taken by AU and ECOWAS to restore democratic order in Niger Republic, except military intervention.

It added:" Military option should not be contemplated, military intervention will turn West Africa into a battle zone between foreign powers and armed dealers and no matter the good intention behind it, the outcome will be catastrophic for the continent."

The group said no international law permits military intervention in any country, except for peace keeping operations, adding that, "should AU and ECOWAS contemplate such intervention, foreign powers may also justify their numerous illegal operations and other future interventions through the same process.

"Military intervention in the Niger Republic amounts to digging Africa's grave and nobody digs his or her own grave," Hamzatsaid.