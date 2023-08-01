Nigeria: Protest Against Tinubu's Petrol Subsidy, Naira Policies Rocks Osun

31 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Joshua Dada

A coalition of civil society organisations, on Monday, stormed the streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital, to protest against economic hardship, among other challenges being faced by Nigerians.

The protesters were against the recent petrol subsidy removal, Naira floating and other reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Recall that the group had a week ago issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government within which to put in place palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy on Nigerians.

The chairman of the coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal, insisted that there was no gainsaying the fact that there is poverty, hunger, confusion and frustration in the land, adding that anger was bottling up and that it was just a time of time for Nigerians to vent their anger.

Consequently, members of the Human Rights group took to the streets after converging at Ayetoro area of Osogbo at about 8am, moving to major areas of the city with placards to press home their demands.

