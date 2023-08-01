Nigeria: Atiku Appears in Court in Final Legal Argument Against Tinubu

Tuesday's hearing is for adoption of final written addresses by parties in the petition filed by Atiku against Tinubu.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja for Tuesday's hearing of his suit challenging President Bola Tinubu's victory.

Atiku, accompanied by PDP's acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, and other party stalwarts, arrived at the courtroom at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday's hearing is for the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the petition.

The proceedings will end the three-month legal fireworks by Atiku, Mr Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria's electoral commission, INEC.

The next hearing after the adoption of addresses will be for judgement.

Atiku, through his petition, urged the five-member panel chaired by Haruna Tsammani to overturn Mr Tinubu's victory on account of alleged electoral malpractices during the 25 February presidential election.

He also accused Mr Tinubu of falsifying his academic records from the Chicago State University and forfeiture of $4,600 in alleged drug trafficking in the US.

However, Mr Tinubu, in his defence, argued that he was never convicted of any crime in the US.

The president tendered a letter from the US embassy in Nigeria clearing him of any indictment or conviction in the US.

He also presented his academic records from the Chicago State University to aid his case.