Liberia: Jeety Challenges Foreign Business Entrepreneurs, Others - Provides Feeding to Nearly 3000 Inmates, Less Fortunate Liberians On Independence Day

Kakata — In a bid to combat hunger in post-conflict Liberia, former Indian Honorary Consul General, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, commonly known as "Jeety" in Liberia, generously provided hot cooked meals to nearly three thousand citizens in Monrovia on July 26. The event, held in conjunction with Liberia's Independence Day celebrations, saw Mr. Sachdeva distributing meals to approximately 1314 inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, as well as over 1500 less fortunate youths and homeless individuals.

As the owner of the Jeety Trading Corporation, a rubber processing plant under construction in Weala, Margibi County, and other businesses across Monrovia and the country, Mr. Sachdeva expressed a heartfelt call to his fellow compatriots not to envy or criticize those who are supporting and showing care for the disadvantaged Liberians whose freedom has been curtailed due to various conditions or acts.

The distribution of the meals was carried out with a profound sense of compassion and love for those in need. Mr. Sachdeva emphasized the importance of ensuring that people who cannot afford or access food for themselves do not go to bed on an empty stomach. He acknowledged that while citizens outside the confines of prisons have means to provide for themselves and their families, inmates and less fortunate citizens deserve a helping hand to gain strength and celebrate the holiday.

During the event, Mr. Sachdeva conveyed his message of love and compassion to those in need, recognizing that inmates and less fortunate citizens often struggle to access their daily sustenance due to confinement and a lack of care and support. He encouraged the entire business community to follow suit and make similar efforts to feed the less fortunate and support inmates, stressing that their actions can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those struggling.

Mr. Sachdeva further urged his fellow business colleagues to avoid envy and jealousy towards one another, emphasizing that contributing to humanity should not be seen as a competition, but rather a shared responsibility.

Highlighting the significance of foreign business entrepreneurs, Mr. Sachdeva challenged them to come forward with innovative ideas aimed at improving the living conditions of less fortunate Liberian citizens, rather than promoting jealousy and criticism of those who are already providing aid.

In addition to the meal distribution, Mr. Sachdeva also held an Independence Day celebration and provided gifts to over 500 children in Weala, Margibi County. The beneficiaries were grateful for his generous gesture.

Justin Juah, Deputy Superintendent of the Monrovia Central Prison, lauded Mr. Sachdeva for his continuous support to inmates, recalling how he has selflessly used his personal funds to care for the needy and address the facility's essential needs. He called on other well-meaning Liberians, potential individuals, or organizations to support Mr. Sachdeva's efforts.

The event also gave a platform for Precious Nimely, a less fortunate youth, to call on the government to launch a feeding program for less fortunate citizens and elderly individuals who cannot provide for themselves. She emphasized that it is the government's responsibility to care for all its citizens and suggested setting up facilities where the needy can access free food.

Precious further stressed that the involvement of less fortunate youths, commonly known as "zogos," in unwholesome habits or "bad attitudes" is a consequence of the government's failure to provide for their well-being. She pleaded for measures to be taken to uplift those living on the streets and alleviate their hardships.

Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva's efforts in fighting hunger and providing care and support to the less fortunate have undoubtedly left a positive impact on the lives of many Liberians. As a responsible and compassionate member of the business community, his call for unity and empathy serves as an inspiration for others to join the cause of helping those in need.