Liberia: CDC Appoints Kanio Gbala As National Campaign Spokesman

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has recently announced the appointment of Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala as its National Campaign Spokesman and head of its media team for the upcoming 2023 Presidential and legislative elections.

The decision to appoint Cllr. Gbala has been met with widespread approval from CDC supporters and other independent individuals within the Liberian political landscape. His excellent communication skills, strong legal expertise, and credibility both within and outside the CDC were cited as essential qualities for effectively leading the party's communication efforts during the campaign.

Speaking to a group of journalists at the Party's headquarters during the unveiling of the 300-person strong campaign team, Mr. Mulbah Morlu, the party's chair, expressed his confidence in the newly formed campaign team. He emphasized that the CDC campaign team is notably grassroots-oriented, non-elitist, and boasts a wealth of experience.

Cllr. Kanio Gbala is a seasoned development practitioner and public intellectual with extensive experience working for local and international non-governmental organizations both within and outside Liberia. Prior to his resignation, he served as the Vice Chairperson at the Liberia Anticorruption Commission (LACC). Additionally, Cllr. Gbala holds both Bachelors and Masters degrees in Law and currently serves as an Assistant Professor of Law at the esteemed Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.

As the National Campaign Spokesman for the CDC, Cllr. Gbala's leadership is expected to play a crucial role in the party's efforts to connect with the electorate and effectively communicate their vision for Liberia's future. With his impressive background and credentials, Cllr. Gbala is poised to make a significant impact in shaping the discourse during the electoral campaign.