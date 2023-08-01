Liberia: President's Young Professionals Program Alumni Association Inducts First Alumni Association Leadership, Urges Efficient and Effective Service to Country

Monrovia — The President's Young Professionals Program (PYPP) through its Alumni Association, has elected its first batch of Alumni leadership headed by Mr. Fredrick Cooper as President to steer the affairs of alumni who have passed through the program over the years.

The President's Young Professionals Program (PYPP) of Liberia is a prestigious and competitive program that recruits and trains young Liberian college graduates for a future in private and public service through job and capacity-building opportunities.

The Alumni Association of the PYPP over the weekend in Monrovia, held its first induction and fundraising ceremony introducing its first group of officials. Mr. Fredrick Cooper as President, Faith N. Siakor, Vice President for Finance and Administration, Alexander Ireland, Vice President for Programs and Policy, Charles T. Caine, General Secretary, Paul Y.S. Quiminee, Assistant Secretary, Jerry Darta Mulbah, Chaplain, and Facia R. Sherman Treasurer.

Madam Christine E. Brooks Jarret, Policy Advisor to Health Minister, serving as guest speaker at the program, urges members of the PYPPAA to use their role for service to the country and efficient service deliverable in their discharge of duties.

Madam Brooke speaking on the topic "Leadership in the Public Sector," said working in the public sector presents many challenges reflecting the complexity of society ranging from low salaries for highly skilled professions to working in a system of demerits.

"I believe that each of you having been mentored by the PYPP can pave the way for others to have a promising future within public service through the PYPP. And I urge you to use your role to remain steadfast, and dedicate yourselves to the task ahead and make the most of every opportunity that presents itself," Madam Brooke said.

She, however, used the occasion to encourage the leadership of the PYPPAA to use their service to think about the essence of leadership in the discharge of their duties on whether to seek personal gains or to make strive for the better good of the organization.

Mr. Fredrick Cooper, First President of the PYPPAA in remarks, pledged unwavering support to ensure unity among members of the PYPP geared towards giving back to the program and making a meaningful impact on the country through service to God and humanity.