Liberia Electricity Corporation Lights up Several Suburb Communities in Monrovia Under G-Cep Project

Monrovia — In its effort to expanding access to electricity in underserved communities, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has electrified several slum areas in Monrovia and its environs.

The electrification project, known as the LEC Gap Communities Electrification Project (G-CEP), was spearheaded by the LEC Management as part of their self-initiative to bring electricity to hard-to-reach communities initially left out of the national power grid.

On Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer of LEC, Monie Ralph Captan, led a team of engineers to switch on the lights in Iron Factory- Gardnerville, Lonestar Community in Jacob Town, and 72nd Army Camp.

The G-CEP project, backed by the "Pro Poor" Government of President George Weah, aims to connect slum communities to stable and affordable electricity. It is part of President Weah's vision to ensure electricity reaches all residents, regardless of their status or location. The project was funded through the LEC's efforts and received support from the World Bank, European Union, African Development Bank, and other donor institutions.

According to LEC Acting CEO, Mr. Captan, providing stable and affordable electricity to underserved communities is crucial for the overall development of Liberia. By extending the power grid to these areas, the LEC intends to uplift the livelihoods of Liberians living in slum communities and stimulate economic growth and development, he said. He added this achievement marked a significant step forward in the country's efforts to improve energy access and eliminate power theft.

Mr. Captan also emphasized the importance of curbing power theft, which has been a hindrance to the country's economic progress. He urged legally connected customers to refrain from engaging in illegal activities that undermine the LEC's efforts to extend electricity access to more people.

Also speaking, Mr. Dele I. Shobayo, the Executive Director for Planning Engineering & Major Connections (PEMC) at the LEC, called on the community dwellers to play an active role in strengthening the fight against power theft. He encouraged them to be responsible citizens and customers who would protect the electricity being provided by the government of Liberia through the LEC management.

Mr. Shobayo praised the visionary leadership of CEO Monie Captan, acknowledging that under his guidance, the LEC management was able to secure basic electrical materials such as transformers, wires, light poles, and meters for the G-CEP. He also expressed gratitude to the residents of the project-affected communities for their unwavering support to the contractors, which significantly contributed to the smooth execution of the project.

Giving an overview of the LEC G-CEP Project, Mr. Shobayo disclosed its primary intent of bridging the electricity gap for people in slum communities. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the electrical meters and cautioned against any tampering, as it could lead to serious financial losses for the Corporation and jeopardize customer safety.

Meanwhile, the residents and beneficiaries of the three benefitting communities expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Liberia and the LEC management for finally bringing electricity to their respective communities. They considered it a dream come true after years of waiting for this essential service.

The connection, according to the LEC, will benefit about 4,000 from the benefiting communities. In a show of commitment to the responsible use of electricity, the residents pledged to protect all LEC installations from illegal connections and transactions. Their determination to maintain a steady electricity supply showcased the positive impact the G-CEP would have on the lives of the people in these communities.

The electrification of these slum communities, the LEC said, marks a significant step forward in Liberia's efforts to provide electricity to all citizens, aligning with President George Weah's vision of a more prosperous and developed nation. With the LEC's dedication to expanding access to stable and affordable electricity, the management noted that the country's energy sector is poised to make a transformative impact on the lives of its people and foster socio-economic growth and development.