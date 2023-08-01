Liberia: Simeon Freeman Criticizes Late Founder of Liberty Party, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, for Lack of Development in Grand Bassa County

Monrovia — Simeon Freeman, the Political leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), has taken a swipe at the late founder and standard bearer of Liberty Party (LP), Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, accusing him of failing to improve the lives of the people of Grand Bassa County before his demise.

In a public address, Freeman criticized Brumskine for allegedly not utilizing the significant funds he earned, suggesting that he did not contribute to the development of Buchanan City or make a positive impact on the lives of the people in Grand Bassa County.

"When Brumskine was alive, he reportedly received a substantial sum of One Hundred and twenty-five thousand United States Dollars every three months from Mittal Steel as a lawyer, but he failed to recondition any of the roads in Buchanan City," Freeman pointed out.

The criticism came during an event in Buchanan, where thousands of Grand Bassa residents had gathered for the launch of a Women Empowerment Loan Initiative organized by the MPC. This initiative aimed to improve the businesses of market women in the county.

Speculation arose that Freeman's comments might have been directed at Charles Brumskine's daughter, Charlyne Brumskine, who was relying on her father's legacy to garner support as the running mate of Mr. Alex Cummings under the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

Freeman's presence in Grand Bassa County and the overwhelming support he received from the people during the event showcased that Grand Bassa's loyalty did not solely belong to a particular individual or political party.

During the occasion, Freeman initiated a loan program worth L$5 Million Liberian dollars for Women Empowerment. This loan was intended to support market women and struggling single mothers in the county. The loan, distributed through 98 registered Susu clubs, offered interest-free financial assistance for six months, with plans for continuous reinvestment afterward.

The opposition leader emphasized his commitment to an inclusive government that enables all Liberians to be self-sufficient and contribute to the nation's progress.

"I appreciate your presence today and the love and commitment you have shown me. We are here to launch our five million Liberian dollars Women Empowerment Loan, aimed at supporting my mothers, sisters, and struggling single parents. Today, you will receive three million out of the five, and the remaining two million will follow. My vision is to lead a government where everyone can contribute, rather than a privileged few enjoying all the benefits," Freeman stated.

Moreover, Freeman expressed his frustration at Liberia's continued reliance on importing rice and other agricultural commodities despite the country's fertile soil and vast land resources. He urged prioritizing investment in the agriculture sector to achieve self-sufficiency.

"Who says Liberia can't feed itself? Is there any obstacle preventing us from doing so? From my perspective, the answer is a resounding no. We have the land and the capability to grow our own food. My plan is for us to cultivate what we consume, thereby reducing imports and money leaving the country. This will lead to a self-reliant Liberia," he asserted.

Mrs. Mamie Janjay, speaking on behalf of the women groups and susu clubs, expressed gratitude and support for Freeman's initiative. She highlighted the challenges faced by women in Grand Bassa County due to economic difficulties, and she pledged their solidarity with him in his efforts to develop the region.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks for coming to our rescue. As business people, we are facing hardships and struggling due to the high exchange rate, prices, and tariffs. We will stand by you and support you because you are one of us. Your plans and vision for Grand Bassa and the country resonate with us, and we will stand by you until you achieve them," she concluded.