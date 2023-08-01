Liberia: Deputy Speaker Recognized As Outstanding African Leader By African Leadership Magazine

Monrovia — The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in Liberia has received international acclaim as he graces the cover of the African Leadership Magazine's July edition, recognized as the "Outstanding African for the Month of July."

Deputy Speaker Koffa's remarkable service at Liberia's 54th Legislature has earned him well-deserved recognition beyond his country's borders. The magazine lauds his legislative excellence, attributing his works to making a positive impact in Liberia.

During the presentation of his official portrait on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Samuel Moses Elaikwu, General Manager of African Leadership Organization in the UK and publisher of the magazine, praised Deputy Speaker Koffa's exceptional performance in legislative leadership. Elaikwu emphasized that Koffa's visionary initiatives have been a source of hope for marginalized sections of the Liberian populace. Notably, the Deputy Speaker has been at the forefront of advocating for increased women's representation in Liberia.

According to Mr. Elaiku, Koffa's thoughtful leadership has not only brought pride to Liberia but also to the entire African continent. The magazine expressed its admiration for the honoree's recommendations made at the recently concluded African Leadership Forum and commended his gender advocacies and life-changing initiatives.

Contrary to some Liberians attributing Deputy Speaker Koffa's success to his affiliation with the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the African Leadership Magazine's management believes that his success stems from the quality of his thoughts and his engagement with the government. They see him as a role model for other legislators and leaders to emulate.

In response to the recognition, Cllr. Koffa expressed his joy and gratitude for the honor bestowed upon him, promising to continue his dedicated efforts. He pledged his commitment to collaborate with the magazine's mission to ensure policies that benefit the entire African continent.

Cllr. Koffa's call for a paradigm shift in the Pan Africanism Movement during the 8th Edition of the Africa Summit in London, United Kingdom, highlights his vision for a unified and empowered African continent. He stressed the need for rethinking and rearranging priorities to achieve economic growth and political unity, acknowledging that the dream of a unified African continent through Pan Africanism has not been fully realized since the 1960s.

As Deputy Speaker Koffa continues to lead with distinction and strive for positive change, he serves as an inspiration to others, leaving a lasting impact on Liberia and the African continent as a whole.