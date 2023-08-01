Liberia: Govt, Development Partners Break Grounds to Construct Fisheries Science Facilities

Monrovia — The government of Liberia, in partnership with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), the University of Liberia, and development partners, held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 28, 2023, for the construction of two separate facilities at the T.J R. Faulkner College of Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change at the University of Liberia.

The two facilities, an academic building, and a dormitory, will be built within the Fendell campus of the University of Liberia by two engineering firms, Mak Enterprises Inc, and Bitar Construction Company. The construction project, valued at 1.8 million United States dollars, was awarded to these two companies following a competitive process.

Bitar Construction Company won the bid to construct the dormitory, which will be a two-story building with 14 bedrooms on each floor. Mak Enterprise, on the other hand, secured the contract for the construction of the academic building.

During the ceremony, Madam Emma Metieh Glassco, the proxy for the Director-General of NaFAA, commended the World Bank for its financial support in advancing the Liberian Fisheries sector. This support has facilitated the establishment of the fisheries science degree program at the University of Liberia, which is a significant milestone for the country.

Hon. Augustine M. Manoballah, the Deputy Director-General for Administration, representing the government of President George Weah, praised the foresight of establishing a fisheries science degree program aimed at developing the skills of Liberia's young population to effectively manage the fisheries sector. He pledged to work collaboratively with development partners, including the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Bank, to ensure the continuity and success of the fisheries science department at the University.

Mr. Manoballah emphasized that after the construction of these facilities, additional support would be required for students and faculty, such as enhancing their skills and providing necessary material support, including laboratory equipment.

The total cost of the project, as mentioned earlier, is 1.8 million United States dollars, and it is funded by the World Bank under the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP).

Mack Cape-Hart Mulbah, the acting country manager of the World Bank, highlighted the immense benefits that the project would bring, including improved fisheries management, enhanced livelihoods, and increased income for the government and beneficiaries. The World Bank plans to explore further support for the fisheries sector by establishing fish processing facilities, cold storage facilities, and other infrastructure to boost revenue generation from fish sales.

The project will also invest in interventions across the value chain, including alternative vessels and fishing gear, and a modern landing fishing dock at Monrovia's Mesurado Pier.

Representatives from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the Environmental Justice Foundation in Liberia (EJF), and the University of Liberia also expressed their support and commitment to enhancing the Fisheries Science degree program.

The Fisheries Science Degree program was officially launched on January 25, 2023, in collaboration with NaFAA and the University of Liberia at the main campus on Capitol Hill.

The ceremony marked a historic moment for Liberia, promising a brighter future for the country's fisheries sector and the development of skilled individuals to contribute to its sustainable management and growth.