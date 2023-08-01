Liberia: LACTS Introduces 'Citizen's Action' Based in the 1986 Constitution of Liberia

The Liberian Adovcate for Change Through Social Justice and Human Rights (LACTS) has introduced the "CITIZEN'S ACTION" based in the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

LACTS is a non-profit and non-governmental organization that was established in Liberia in 2020 and has a 501(c)(3) designation in the United States of America.

LACTS noted that the citizens of the Republic of Liberia are saying they shall no longer vote for the governance of their country based on promises from public servants, adding that promises do not guarantee accountability, transparency, and good governance as they are beyond the scope of the provisions in the Constitution.

According to the Liberian Adovcate for Change Through Social Justice and Human Rights, the people of the Republic of Liberia shall submit in black and white their job description to their employees starting with the issues published today in these newspapers.

Going forward, the people of the Republic of Liberia shall assert their authority and right to ensure a democratic government that responds to their wishes for the needed benefits, safety, and happiness as enshrined in Article 1.

"we the people of the Republic of Liberia shall demand our public servants to uphold the principles and provisions of our Constitution so as to ensure the social, economic, and political well-being of our country as enshrined in Article 6 of the constitution."

In Article 1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia (1986), "All power is inherent in the people. All free governments are instituted by their authority and for their benefits and they have the right to alter and reform the same when their safety and happiness so require. In order to ensure democratic government which responds to the Wishes of the Governed, the people shall have the right at such period and in such manner as provided for under this Constitution, to cause their public servants to leave office."

In practice, this simply means that:

"Our government is required to respond to our wishes for our benefits, safety and happiness at all times, so as to ensure democracy.

As highlighted in Article 6, we the people of the republic of Liberia have the constitutional power, right and responsibility to ensure the social, economic, and political well-being of our country.

As highlighted in Article 17, we the people of the Republic of Liberia have the power and right to instruct our government, explaining our wishes and how we want our country to be governed," the citizens noted.

Hence, the people of the Republic of Liberia have petitioned Liberian Advocates for Change Through Social Justice and Human Rights Inc. to publish the wishes of the Governed on this 1st day of August 2023.

Furthermore, LACTS shall submit the will of the people to the newly elected government during the inauguration ceremony in January 2024.

Read the full text below

Introducing CITIZEN'S ACTION based in the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

A publication through the advocacy of the Liberian Advocates for Change Through Social Justice and Human Rights Inc. LACTS

Our mission is to provide a quality civic/voter's education to the citizens of Liberia in accordance with the 1986 Constitution. Furthermore, we work to foster the efforts of the Liberian people to become effective in the exercise of their constitutional responsibilities for the enjoyment of their country's social, economic, and political well-being.

Our vision is to empower the citizens of Liberia to shape a democratic government that responds to their wishes as enshrined in the Constitution.

In all democratic societies like the Republic of Liberia, Citizen's Action with respect to governance of the nation must be based fully in the Constitution of the country.

As enshrined in Article 2 sub section 1, "This Constitution is the supreme and fundamental law of Liberia and its provisions shall have binding force and effect on all authorities and persons throughout the Republic." As highlighted in Article 11c, this simply means that everyone is equal before the law and no one is above the laws of the Republic irrespective of status.

The framers of the Constitution emphasized the idea that all our people, regardless of their history, traditions, beliefs, or ethnic backgrounds, form a unified political entity. With the aim of living harmoniously, embracing fraternal love, and tolerance, they solemnly established and declared our Constitution as the governing document of the Republic of Liberia.

It is to this end (this sentiment and conviction) that we present the Citizen's Act.

The basis for this action stems from government's failure to uphold the Constitution in ways which would improve the livelihood of the citizenry. For instance, Article 7 of our constitution mandates the government to "manage the national economy and the natural resources of Liberia in such manner as shall ensure the maximum feasible participation of Liberian citizens under conditions of equality as to advance the general welfare of the Liberian people and the Economic development of Liberia". Regrettably, the general welfare of the Liberian people, the Economic development of Liberia, and the equal distribution of our country's resources are yet to be actualized. Moreover, over the past 176 years, despite the provisions in Article 10 that mandates our governments in general to ensure the teaching of the principles and provisions of the constitution in all institutions of learning in Liberia, our governments have knowingly and deliberately denied the Liberian people these inalienable rights.

Sadly, we the people of Liberia have perpetually been denied the basic rights for which we have constituted our governance as enshrined in the constitution. Since becoming an independent and sovereign nation-state in 1847, successive governments of Liberia have not lived up to the expectation of the Constitution in serving the welfare of the citizens. They have failed to adequately implement the social contract they have entered into with us, the people. As a result of this, we the people are being subjected to underdevelopment, backwardness, abject poverty and bad governance just to name a few consequences. Instead of progressing, the country is stunted. Instead of partnership between the power addressees and power addressors, there is subjects and master's relationship.

For instance, governments between 1847 and the first coup d'etat in 1871, had no obligation and responsibility to undertake public projects such as education(schools), healthcare, agriculture, roads, public buildings, which would have benefited us the people, raised our standard and give us happiness. Instead, these important national programs were left at the behest of religious institutions, and philanthropists.

As a consequence, and to date, public investment in education, agriculture, health and infrastructure have been woefully low or dismal. It is clear that the activities of our yesterday's governments dating back to 1847 to now, regarding the neglect of their constitutional responsibilities, have determined the structure of our today Liberia. Over the years, we have lived in our own country under conditions similar to second-class citizens or slaves. Our objective is to reverse this night-mare and re-position our country on course.

Obviously, our activities today will determine the structure of tomorrow; and tomorrow will determine whether the action we are taking today for the social, economic, and pollical well-being of our country is wasted or invested.

Therefore, we the people hereby declare the following course of action:

Hence, we the people of the Republic of Liberia have petitioned Liberian Advocates for Change Through Social Justice and Human Rights Inc. to publish the wishes of the Governed on this 1st day of August 2023. Furthermore, LACTS shall submit the will of the people to the newly elected government during the inauguration ceremony in January 2024.

The wishes of the Governed for national government shall include but are not limited to:

Better Education System including the Constitution

Productive Agriculture Sector excluding GMOs

Better Healthcare Delivery System

Better Roads Connectivity

Better Justice System

Fair Concession Agreements

Zero tolerance for illicit drug trafficking, production, distribution, and use in Liberia

The next publication shall be the wishes of the Governed for local government. Local government's issues are unique to individual districts. Therefore, LACTS is working around the clock in an effort to engage the entire 73 districts prior to publication. However, LACTS needs urgent logistical support in this regard.

The importance of prioritizing the following core issues and the impact they have on our society include:

Better Education System:

Article 10 mandates the "teachings of the principles and provisions of the constitution in all institutions of learning in Liberia. "Moreover, Article 15(b) of the constitution which inter alia states "...academic freedom to receive and impart knowledge and information". When citizens are poorly educated or not educated at all, they are basically denied the power or ability to make sound decisions. It is said, and we agree, that an informed mind makes sane decisions. Liberians lack the necessary constitutional knowledge to guide their decisions. That 60% percent of the Liberian population remains illiterate speaks to this fact.

Through education, the citizens are politically socialized into becoming nationalists and patriots. Our schools are poorly equipped to produce enlightened minds. For instance, the absence of civil education from the foundation stage is not only a disservice to teaching good citizenship but a violation of the Constitution.

Through education, a nation's human resource capacity is developed. Without a developed and functioning human resource capacity, the development, modernization, and progress of a nation-state is doomed.

Productive Agriculture Sector:

In this vital sector, no viable and reliable plan and policy will lead to the guarantee of food security as well as cash crops that will generate revenue and open the way to industry. Unfortunately, for most of our time, nearly all of what we consume has been imported. The strong reliance on the importation of rice, the nation's staple, led to the infamous Rice Riot on April 14, 1979. The Rice Riot quickly emptied into the bloody military coup d'etat on April 12, 1980. A nation that is not self-reliant in agriculture, mainly in food security can not guarantee peace, security, and stability. It also cannot contain poverty.

Better Healthcare Delivery System:

It is popularly said that a healthy body produces a sane mind and a full being. Our healthcare delivery system is one of the least developed in the sub-region. We were exposed to the Ebola Virus disease, and still have not taken any concrete measures to ameliorate the problem. People who can afford it can seek medical care abroad while our hospitals receive insufficient support or suffer outright neglect.

Better Roads Connectivity:

The government's investment in infrastructure development over the years has been negligible. There is practically no road connectivity in the country. This sad development makes the movement of people and goods as well as communication almost impossible. After at least 175 years of existence, Liberia has only 657km(408mi) of paved roads. The rest of the 9,943km(6178mi) remains unpaved. This means that six percent of the national road network of 10,600km (9942) is paved. Because of the lack of road connectivity, it is difficult or outright hazardous to travel within the country during the rainy season.

Better Justice System:

In Article 11 c. "All persons are equal before the law and are therefore entitled to the equal

protection of the law". Sadly, corruption and political interference have been longstanding issues within the Liberian justice system. Corruption has undermined the integrity of our justice system the system, leading to unfair case outcomes thereby eroding public trust in the system. Political interference has compromised the independence of the judiciary and hindered the effective application of our laws. We have seenlimited access to justice, particularly for marginalized and vulnerable populations. Barriers such as high legal costs, geographical remoteness, and lack of legal awareness have prevented individuals from effectively engaging with the justice system. This has resulted in unequal access to justice and a perception of bias. We demand reforms in our justice system. We demand equal justice for all. Free.

Fair Concession Agreements:

Over the years, flawed concession agreements, particularly in the natural resource sector, have undermined our economic development and exacerbated social inequalities. We know the economy as the backbone of a society. Based on this fact, Article 7 of our constitution mandates the government to "manage the national economy and the natural resources of Liberia in such manner as shall ensure the maximum feasible participation of Liberian citizens under conditions of equality as to advance the general welfare of the Liberian people and the Economic development of Liberia".

Unfortunately, past and present governments have poorly managed our economy; our natural resources have been literally plundered or looted with no direct benefits to the people who it should benefit. Some classic cases in point are Firestone, the former Liberia Iron Ore Mining Company which left gaping holes in Bomi without a paved road and other amenities; Bong Mining Company; LAMCO JV Operational Company; Liberia Agricultural Company, among many others which siphoned billions of dollars out of the country and left the citizens poorer and the country wretched.

Neither the government nor the companies considered the social development of the people and areas in which these companies operated. It was very recently that companies were told to pay towards the social development of the areas of operation. Most often, the government denies or robs us the people of the social development funds, once paid by the companies.

Therefore, we the people of this nation are now demanding our government with immediate effect in January 2024, to revisit all active concession agreements. All unfair agreements shall be renegotiated or canceled.

From now onwards, we demand that the terms and conditions of all future concession agreements shall be discussed fully with the Liberian people before approval.

Zero tolerance for illicit drug trafficking, production, distribution, and use in Liberia:

The bedrock for the perpetuation of a better future for any society depends on the youth and their empowerment. The legal framework concerning drug enforcement in Liberia has been regarded as weak and ineffective. We cannot ignore this drug pandemic and witness the future of our country being decimated right before our very eyes. Therefore, the government shall target drug producers, traffickers, and distributors through robust drug law enforcement agencies. Moreover, the government shall establish rehabilitation centers equipped with effective programs such as counseling, mental health treatments, as well as reintegration support.

This publication is hereby signed, submitted, and published on behalf of the Liberian people through the advocacy of LACTS, on this 1st day of August, 2023.

The office of Mr. Emmanuel Beyan Tarnue (Chief Executive Officer).

LIBERIAN ADVOCATES FOR CHANGE SOCIAL JUSTICE AND HUMAN RIGHTS INC. (LACTS).

P. O. Box 44817, Old Iron Gate Community, Gbarnga, Bong County.

website: www.wakeupliberia.com / Email: http:// [email protected]

Contact number: (+231) 886966075/ +1(651) 233-9524