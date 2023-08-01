Rwanda: Women's Afrobasket 2023 - Rwanda, Cameroon, Mali, Nigeria Secure Quarter-Final Spots

Matches in the FIBA Women's Afrobasket 2023 delivered thrilling action on Sunday, July 30, as the first teams to advance to the quarter-finals were determined.

Below are the results and the teams that secured their spots in the next round.

In the opening game, Cameroon showed dominance by defeating Guinea 70-50. The victory secured Cameroon's place as the first team in Group B qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Next was a compelling clash between Egypt and Nigeria, with Nigeria emerging victorious with a score of 83-65. This win solidified Nigeria's position as the first team in Group D earning a ticket to the quarter-finals.

The third game of the day saw a close contest between Angola and Rwanda.

Despite the home team's efforts, Angola clinched a hard-fought victory with a score of 74-68. Rwanda, however, secured their ticket to the last eight as the first team in Group A, ahead of Angola and Cote D'Ivoire who emerged second and third, respectively.

In the final game of the day, Mali showcased their prowess by defeating Senegal 72-49. The victory confirmed Mali as the first team in Group C to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

With these results, the following teams have advanced to the quarter-finals:

·Rwanda - First team in Group A

·Cameroon - First team in Group B

·Mali - First team in Group C

·Nigeria - First team in Group D

As the knockout stage begins, teams that finished second and third in their respective groups will compete in four exciting matches on Tuesday, August 1, to secure the remaining spots in the quarter-finals.

The schedule for the knockout matches is as follows:

·12 pm: Angola (second in Group A) vs Guinea (third in Group B)

·3 pm: Egypt (second in Group D) vs Senegal (third in Group C)

·6 pm: Mozambique (second in Group B) vs Cote D'Ivoire (third in Group A)

·9 pm: Uganda (second in Group C) vs DR Congo (third in Group D)

The quarter-finals will feature the following matchups:

·Rwanda will face the winner of the Uganda vs DR Congo game.

·Cameroon will face the winner of the Egypt vs Senegal game.

·Mali will face the winner of the Angola vs Guinea game.

·Nigeria will face the winner of the Mozambique vs Cote D'Ivoire game.

As the competition intensifies, fans expect more thrilling battles in the quest for the FIBA Women's Afrobasket 2023 title.