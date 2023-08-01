Gambian Author to Launch Novel in January

Gambian author Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe is set to launch a novel titled 'They are Born' in January 2024.

Modou Lamin is an award-winning Gambian author. He is currently one of The Gambia's most prominent in the literary space.

He is also the author of Don't Judge the Book by the Cover (2006), The Throne of The Ghost (2016), The Memories of Reflection (2014), TWAWEZA (2019), and AfriKa Not AfriCa (2020).

As a rising writer and literary activist, his poems, short stories and essays have also been published in some of The Gambia's most reputable newspapers.

Mr Sowe is a former secretary general of the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG), an association of budding and experienced Gambian writers in the country and abroad, which seeks to promote and strengthen the welfare of writers in The Gambia.

The young author also founded the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG) and was the recipient of the African Literature Award by the Atlanta-based International Association of African Authors and Scholars (IAAAS) for 2021-2022.