Gambian Author to Launch Novel in January

31 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Gambian author Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe is set to launch a novel titled 'They are Born' in January 2024.

Modou Lamin is an award-winning Gambian author. He is currently one of The Gambia's most prominent in the literary space.

He is also the author of Don't Judge the Book by the Cover (2006), The Throne of The Ghost (2016), The Memories of Reflection (2014), TWAWEZA (2019), and AfriKa Not AfriCa (2020).

As a rising writer and literary activist, his poems, short stories and essays have also been published in some of The Gambia's most reputable newspapers.

Mr Sowe is a former secretary general of the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG), an association of budding and experienced Gambian writers in the country and abroad, which seeks to promote and strengthen the welfare of writers in The Gambia.

The young author also founded the Young Writers Association of The Gambia (YWAG) and was the recipient of the African Literature Award by the Atlanta-based International Association of African Authors and Scholars (IAAAS) for 2021-2022.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.