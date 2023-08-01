Gambia: Amie Barrow Finishes 1st in Women's 200M Breaststroke

Aminata Nia-Maria Barrow, who is fondly called Amie Barrow has finished 1st position in the women's 200m breaststroke with a remarkable timing of 2:37.01 in Heat 1 of the event held last Thursday.

Amie Barrow, who made her first appearance at a World Aquatic Championship, also set another new personal best as well as a national record in the women's 200m breaststroke.

The United States based Gambian swimmer, earlier competed in the women's 100 metre breaststroke and achieved an outstanding timing of 1:14.32 during her first event heats last week Monday.

Her timing even beats the national record for the men's 100m breaststroke of 1:14.50, which is currently held by Omar Darboe.

Meanwhile, Amie, who is on her first international competition, has participated in many swimming competitions in the US with great success.

She is also the first Gambian female swimmer to ever compete in the World Aquatics Swimming Championship.