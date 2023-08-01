Gambia: 'Art Has Same Methodology With Science'

31 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Hassoum Ceesay, director general for the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and a historian has said that art has the same methodology with science. He added that the definition of art is old thinking. Mr Ceesay made this statement during an interview with this reporter recently at the National Museum in Banjul.

"Research is key in anything that you do, particularly art and science because they have similarities," he said. Mr Ceesay said that science has to do with analysis and later conclusion.

He said the NCAC Act was initiated in 2003 and set out the parameters of their mandate in terms of cultural heritage.

According to research, liberal arts and sciences education emphasises a well-rounded course of study in the humanities and natural, mathematical and social sciences that aims to impart a broad general knowledge and develop intellectual capacities adaptable for numerous work and life environments in contrast to a narrowly focused professional, vocational or technical skill.

