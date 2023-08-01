Gambia: Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation Supports Woman With Wheelchair

The Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for The Physically Challenged through its founder Hagie Drammeh last week donated a wheelchair to Aja Musu Kebba Memba, a native of Lamin village who is struggling with diabetes. The presentation was held at the Disability Corner at Westfield.

The Foundation is conscious of the need to collectively contribute to improving the quality of life for differently abled people as well as promote the prevention of physical disabilities, violations and disability discrimination and positively advocate for equal opportunities to increase the education, social, political and economic opportunities for Persons With Disabilities.

Ismaila Ceesay, husband to the beneficiary received the wheelchair on behalf of his wife and thanked Mr Drammeh who he said is a true philanthropist supporting the physically challanged in The Gambia. He told Hagie that the wheelchair will make life easier for his wife.

Hagie Drammeh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation thanked Baboucarr Jallow of the Daily Appeal Charity and Voluntary Association who donated the wheelchair to the Hagie Gai Drammeh Foundation for the Physically Challenged for extending support to the physically challenged community.

He said the Foundation does not intend to stop at donating wheelchairs to persons with disabilities but will push for means that would help them better their lives.

It could be recalled that, in May this year, the Foundation in partnership with the Canadian Gambian Youth and Development Association (CGYDA) and their Canadian partners KRISH, D, Yuri and Dimitry also donated wheelchairs, crouches and mattresses to the Gambia's main referral hospital, Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH).