West Africa: ECOWAS Warns It Could Use Force in Niger

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in an Extraordinary Session in Abuja yesterday called for the "immediate release" and "reinstatement" of President Mohamed Bazoum as President and Head of State of the Republic of Niger, and for the full restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

According to the Authority, this and other demands must be met within a week.

"In the event the Authority's demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger. Such measures may include the use of force; to this effect, the Chiefs of defense staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately," the Authority states in a communiqué.

The Authority added it will hold accountable all those responsible for violence and terror against lives and properties of innocent citizens and residents, while condemning the pronouncement of support by foreign governments and foreign private military contractors.

The Authority affirmed that His Excellency President Mohamed Bazoum remains the legitimate elected President and Head of State of The Republic of Niger.

It thus expressed appreciation to the various governments and partners for their stance and solidarity with ECOWAS.

The Authority will appoint and dispatch a special representative of the chair of the Authority to Niger immediately to deliver the demands of the Authority.

In the meantime, the Authority outlined certain measures that are to be applied with immediate effect:

Closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger; institution of ECOWAS no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger; suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Niger; freeze of all service transaction including utility services; freeze of assets of the Republic of Niger in ECOWAS Central Banks; freeze of assets of the Niger State and the State Enterprises and Parastatals in Commercial Banks; suspension of Niger from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly, EBID and BOAD; travel ban and asset freeze for the military officials involved in the coup attempt. The same applies to their family members and the civilians who accept to participate in any institutions or government established by these military officials; calls on WAEMU and all other regional bodies to implement this decision.

It added that he recognized by ECOWAS, the African Union and the International community; In this regards and that only official acts of President Bazoum or his duly mandated officials will be recognized by ECOWAS.

The Authority says it has condemned in the strongest terms the attempted overthrow of constitutional order in Niger and the illegal detention of His Excellency President Mohamed Bazoum, President and Head of State of Niger, as well as members of his family and Government.

It added that it's rejecting any form of resignation that may purportedly come from His Excellency President Mohamed Bazoum, while considering the "illegal detention" of President Bazoum as a hostage situation and hold the authors of the attempted coup d'état solely and fully responsible for the safety and security of His Excellency President Mohamed Bazoum, as well as members of his family and Government.