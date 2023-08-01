Gambia: FJC Presents Credentials to Zambian Prexy

Her Excellency Fatoumatta Jahumpa Ceesay (FJC), Gambian ambassador in South Africa and overseeing the South African Development Countries (SADC), on Friday presented letters of credence to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking during the occasion held at the State House in Lusaka, Ambassador Fatou Ceesay expressed delight and her deepest honour to present the letters by which President Adama Barrow accredits her as High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia to the Republic of Zambia.

She said: "It goes without saying that our two countries have always enjoyed friendly relations, characterized by tangible, fruitful, and mutually beneficial cooperation, notably, in the areas of Higher Education and the Judiciary. Many of my compatriots had pursued their studies in Zambian Institutions of Higher Learning and have since occupied important positions at home and abroad."

FJC further highlighted that in the area of the Judiciary, there has been a long tradition of sending Zambian Judges to serve in The Gambia. In this way, she states, they contributed immensely to the maintenance of the independence of the judiciary and the strengthening of the rule of law while registering that there cannot be a better example of intra-African cooperation and solidarity.

"During my tour of duty in this beautiful country, I will leave no stone unturned in my resolve to reinforce even further Zambian-Gambian friendship and cooperation. I therefore have no doubt that I can count on your support and that of your Government in our common endeavour to make Zambian-Gambian bilateral ties in all areas of common interest, a shining example of south-south cooperation."

She ended her speech by thanking the Zambian President for affording her the "historic opportunity", saying she already looks forward to taking up the challenge to raise to higher heights the fraternal relations that have always existed between Zambia and The Gambia.