Gambia: Police Find Pistol in Alleged Theft Incident

Police say they have found a pistol in an alleged theft incident involving a man who fled the scene with the help of another man pretending to be a police officer on Thursday.

"An unidentified person allegedly entered a particular bureau de change, and forcefully took a bag allegedly containing a sum of D600,000 from one Ebrima Sillah and ran away with it. The victim and neighbours pursued the suspect and apprehended him. During the incident, the suspect was found with a pistol. He managed to escape the scene with another man who pretended to be a police officer and claimed to be taking the suspect to Senegambia Police Station," Police narrated.

In a separate incident, the Police also reported that Police in Bakoteh have arrested two men, both in their 30s, for allegedly stealing an iPhone 11 Pro Max from an individual who gave them a lift in his vehicle on Thursday 27th July 2023.

"The suspects would impersonate police officers, and dupe their victim(s) to share codes of their lost phones with them. The duo confessed to the crimes of stealing and impersonation and are cooperating with police in their investigation. In a swift police operation, the Anti-crime Unit of the GPF arrested 18-year-old Mamudu Jallow of Farato Bojang Kunda for allegedly stealing iPhone 13 Pro Max, a Samsung phone, and a smartwatch in the early hours of Saturday 29th July 2023."

The police confirmed having recovered the stolen items from the suspect under arrest, who is now cooperating with the investigation. The Police high command says it remains committed to ensuring a criminal-free Gambia, valuing and protecting lives and property with the support and cooperation of the public.